Halsey Shakes Her Booty In Pink Onesie Pajamas In Latest Sexy Instagram Video

Halsey is known for rocking some unique outfits on her Instagram feed, and her latest upload certainly followed in that pattern.

The singer’s latest Instagram upload shared late in the evening on Monday, March 11, was equal parts sexy and hilarious. The 24-year-old showed her playful side by rocking a pair of pink onesie footed pajamas that was adorned with red hearts. With the hood of the garment worn up over her short pixie cut hair style and her phone in her hand, Halsey busted a couple dance moves that were sure to get pulses racing.

The beginning of the short clip captured the stunner with her leg perched up on the ledge of a large window, her curvaceous booty easily taking over as the star of the video as she began shaking it back and forth. She quickly dropped her foot to the floor, never once halting or taking a break from her steamy dance routine. The camera zoomed in on her curvy derriere that swayed back and forth before Halsey turned around to face the camera for the first time, revealing her glamorous makeup look featuring a thick coating of eyeliner and mascara as well as the hint of bling added to her night-time look in the form of a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Fans of the “Without Me” singer went wild for her pajama-clad dance video, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 137,000 likes and nearly half a million views within less than an hour of going live on the popular social media platform. Hundreds of Halsey’s 11.8 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to express their love for the personable video.

“This is gold,” one fan wrote, while another asked if she could “like” the post “more than once.”

“You are so freaking CUTE what the heck,” said a third.

Halsey has had a number of reasons to dance lately. She has had an incredibly successful start to 2019 that has included her hit single “Without Me” taking over the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart two times, as well as its recent return to the No. 1 spot on the Pop Songs chart last week. She was also featured on the cover of Glamour Magazine‘s February issue and released her newest single “11 Minutes” with rumored beau Yungblood on Valentine’s Day, which she followed up with a music video the week after.