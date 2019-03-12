Tweet Of Empty New Doughnut Shop And Its Disappointed Owner Goes Viral And Hundreds Rush To Help

The son of a new doughnut shop owner tweets a picture of his disappointed father standing in an empty store and the Internet couldn't wait to help.

A Twitter user named Billy By shared a tweet that tugged on many internet users’ hearts and quickly went viral. Billy’s father had recently opened a new doughnut shop which he named after his son called Billy’s Donuts in Missouri City, Texas. He had high hopes for his new business venture and a wide variety of doughnuts ready to go for his expected customers. However, his opening day wasn’t what he’d expected. After all that hard work, no one showed up. Billy shared a photo of his disappointed dad in the empty mom and pop business and the internet felt for him, according to Yahoo News.

“My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop,” By wrote in the tweet.

In the photo, his father stood behind the counter in the well-stocked shop waiting for signs of a customer. Additional photos showed the brightly painted shop with row after row of sweet treats waiting to be enjoyed. Perhaps the most glum photo was that of the barren parking lot, showing a cheerful “Grand Opening” sign in the store window.

By shared the name of the store and its location in the tweet, hoping to gather a few hungry customers. He could have never imagined what would actually come of the post. Internet users really sympathized with the man who had worked so hard to make his dream become a reality. People began tagging one another and sharing the tweet, some even stating that they were willing to drive hours to try out the new small business. Before long, business was booming.

All it took was a few tweets from his son to turn his donut shop into an instant hit. https://t.co/MceJvn5d4S — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 11, 2019

On Monday By updated the store’s Instagram page to inform their new fans that the shop had already sold out before noon. He was incredibly grateful for the support and thanked all those that had contributed to the store’s newfound publicity.

“Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family.”

The story touched the hearts of many, including Twitter as an overall company. They sent a team of employees out to check out the store and shared a photo of the visit online, drawing the attention of many more interested customers. The incident really showed the power of social media and the kindness and generosity that is still very much alive in the world.