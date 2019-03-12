‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Finds Marlena Unconscious, Brady Warns Rex About Eric

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 12 reveal that there will be some extreme drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) be shocked when he enters his wife Dr. Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) office to find her unconscious on the floor.

John will be extremely worried about what is wrong with Marlena, but fans know that Diana poisoned some sweet treats and passed them off as a gift to Marlena from Haley Chen. When Marlena took a bite of the poisoned food she collapsed.

Spoilers suggest that Marlena could lose her life over the shocking situation and that while she’s unconscious she will see a ghostly visitor. Marlena will see her old friend, the late Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), who will tell her that she has died and crossed over, revealing that her soul has left her body and that she can not go back.

It will seemingly be a race against the clock to save Marlena’s life, and since she’s already at the hospital, it seems she’ll have a head start.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will get some good news. They’ll be told that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) has decided to drop the charges against them.

Days of Our Lives fans know that John is to thank for Leo’s change of heart. John found evidence that could change Leo’s life forever, but he promised not to spread the news if Leo agreed to drop the charges.

Sonny and Will will likely be stunned by Leo’s change of heart, and they will be thrilled with the news.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will warn Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) about their mutual brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Brady will tell Rex that Eric has a history of stealing his brother’s women, and likely tell him the story of how Eric snatched Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) from him.

This will probably leave Rex feeling uneasy, as his girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) has developed a strong bond with Eric.

In the latest #DAYS, Chloe may have a stalker. Can Stefan get to the bottom of it? https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/AKdxU9Biv1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will bond over taking care of little Holly. They will also grow closer when they learn that their childhoods and upbringings are very similar.

Stefan has developed romantic feelings for Chloe, and it seems that the pair will continue to grow closer inside the walls of the DiMera mansion, where they are living together.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.