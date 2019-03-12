Kim Kardashian Is Paying Rent For Former Prisoner Denied Housing After Clemency

Kim Kardashian has made prison reform her pet project, and the latest person to benefit from her philanthropic work is a prisoner who was granted clemency but denied housing. The reality TV star has promised to pay the man’s rent for five years, according to Us Weekly.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star helped get Alice Marie Johnson out of prison in June 2018 and got clemency for Cyntoia Brown earlier this year. Kim also met with Trump to help get the First Step Act passed, and as a result, Matthew Charles was released from prison after serving 20 years. But when the 52-year-old attempted to find housing, he was denied.

That’s where Kim stepped up once again. She reached out to Matthew to see if she could offer some help. CMT producer Tim Hardiman said that Matthew was thrilled with the offer.

“Kim reached out privately to Matthew yesterday after hearing he was having a hard time getting approved for an apartment and has generously offered to pay five years of his rent,” he said.

“He was overwhelmed by Kim’s offer and graciously accepted. Her generosity will allow him to save enough money to eventually put a down payment on a house. It’s truly changed his life.”

Matthew also wrote a Facebook post thanking the 38-year-old for her generosity.

“Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it’s to (sic) good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me,” he wrote.

Alice Johnson has also been openly grateful for Kim’s work on prison reform. Alice was sentenced to life in prison without parole for federal drug and money laundering charges. She spent 22 years in prison until Kim heard about the situation and decided to step in. She worked hard to garner support and ultimately met with President Trump and got clemency for her.

Since then, Alice has been working on a memoir called After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom of her experience, which will hit shelves on May 21 and will include a forward from Kim. The former inmate has also scored a movie deal.

For her part, Kim says that Alice has changed her life as well. She says that she hopes Alice’s story will inspire more people to get involved in prison reform and that she plans to continue to work on the cause as well.