Jennifer Lopez Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini And Flashes Massive Engagement Ring During Beach Day In The Bahamas

Following the exciting news of their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the beach on Monday to continue to enjoy their Bahamas vacation, this time as a newly engaged couple.

The World of Dance judge was certainly dressed for some fun in the sun at Baker’s Bay, as The Daily Mail reported that the star rocked a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

The 49-year-old stunner put her flawless figure on display in a barely-there light blue bikini with a ruffle detail that did her nothing but favors. Jennifer put on an extremely busty display in her triangle-style top that barely kept her assets in place as she laid out on a beach chair next to her new fiance. Meanwhile, its matching bottom counterpart sat low on her hips, showing off her envy-invoking abs and toned legs.

Jennifer’s sexy beach day look was nothing short of jaw-dropping, but there was one more detail that was hardly unnoticeable — the 15-carat emerald cut engagement ring that sat on her perfectly manicured left ring finger. The gorgeous accessory first made its debut on Saturday, March 9, when ARod asked for her hand in marriage after two years of dating.

While the look was certainly not lacking in the bling department, the World of Dance star added a bit more with a set of large hoop earrings, and protected her eyes from the sun’s golden rays with a pair of mirrored aviator sunglasses. At one point, JLo was photographed covering up a bit with a flowing white duster, and wore her long honey blonde tresses up in a top knot that sat high on top of her head.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s fiance, former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, sat next to her on his own beach chair, rocking a pair of black shorts and opting to remove his white T-shirt to show off his chiseled chest. The couple was all smiles as they enjoyed some time by the ocean together chatting and enjoying some delicious snacks.

Jennifer and ARod’s relationship has been seemingly picture-perfect over the last two years, and full of wonderful gifts and heartwarming Instagram messages for each other. Their engagement was highly anticipated by fans, who were delighted at the news that ARod finally popped the question over the weekend.

“They are incredible together,” a source told People of the lovebirds. “Very much soulmates that bring out the best in each other and are so supportive of each other.”