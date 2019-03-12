Kate Beckinsale Thought Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Comments Were Hilarious, Per ‘HL’

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s relationship was explored during Saturday Night Live last weekend, and she’s totally fine with it.

According to Hollywood Life, Pete Davidson appeared on the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live and talked about his relationship with Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years older than he is.

Sources tell the outlet that Beckinsale was aware that Davidson was planning to make comments about their relationship during the live comedy show. Kate was reportedly fine with it all, and thought that Pete’s jokes were funny.

“Kate was not blindsided by Pete’s comments. She knew he was going to talk about their relationship. He’s very respectful of her, he made sure to get her blessing. Kate thought it [Pete’s bit] was hilarious,” an insider told the outlet.

“He’s such a gentleman, he went on SNL and claimed her as his girlfriend. That scored points with Kate, she loved it,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beckinsale loves dating Davidson, especially since it has been gaining her tons of attention and headlines, more so than she has gotten in years.

Tonight on #ExtraTV: Pete Davidson breaks his silence about dating Kate Beckinsale! What he’s saying about their 20-year age difference. pic.twitter.com/D2UlF9CAVF — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 11, 2019

“Kate loves the attention — both from a younger guy and the media. She hasn’t been in the press this much in years,” the insider stated, claiming that Pete can’t go too long without a girlfriend because he is so “co-dependent.”

In addition, Pete Davidson’s friends are thrilled that he has found someone new to love after his brutal split with Ariana Grande late last year. Pete’s friends reportedly watched him sink low after he and Ariana called off their engagement back in October.

Davidson’s pals were allegedly concerned about his mental health, especially after he posted a seemingly suicidal note on social media. Pete’s friends want him to be happy, and he is said to be currently happy with Kate, so they are thrilled for him.

The Inquisitr also reported that Pete is so happy with Kate that some of his pals believe Davidson could consider proposing to Beckinsale in the near future, as he did the same thing with Grande, whom he got engaged to after only a few weeks of dating.

Sources reveal that Pete Davidson tends to fall hard for women that he dates. He reportedly did so with Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, and may now be doing it with Kate Beckinsale. It seems only time will tell if the couple are in it for the long haul, or if they’re simply having fun together.