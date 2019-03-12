Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Makeup Routine: ‘Less Is More’

There is no doubt that Hailey Baldwin is beautiful, but how does she achieve her flawless look? Well, it turns out that for Mrs. Bieber, “less is more.” Talking with Marie Claire, Baldwin opened up about her beauty routine.

“I think that less is more when it comes to makeup: I enjoy having a bare-looking face rather than a full, done-up look.”

Hailey also opened up about her hair and the fact that she wishes she could be platinum “forever.” However, anyone who has had platinum blonde hair knows that it can be hard to maintain and can be damaging to hair. She admitted that the reason she recently went a bit darker was so she could “give it a break for a second.” The model can pull of the super blonde hair or the dark hair, though.

It turns out that Hailey isn’t patient when it comes to her hair, either! She revealed that it is at an “awkward length” and that she is trying to let it grow out. She admitted that she hasn’t had the patience for it, though. Interestingly, she admitted that she and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, actually share shampoo!

In the interview, Hailey also opened up about fitness and revealed that working out regularly helps her energy levels. She opened up about her favorite ways to exercise, too.

“I used to be a ballet dancer, so working out is important to me. I box, and I’m obsessed with hot Pilates, which I started maybe two years ago. I don’t break a sweat very easily, so when I do, I feel like I’m really getting things done.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey recently opened up on NOW with Natalie on the Hillsong Channel about balancing her career as a model and her religion. She revealed what she believes to be her purpose as well.

At 22-years-old, Hailey is a successful model and wife to Justin Bieber. The couple shocked fans when they married in a court house ceremony last fall. The marriage happened after they started dating again earlier in the year and got engaged. Although the marriage may have seemed rushed to some people, the couple seem very happy together.

Recently, the couple did an interview together for Vogue in which they opened up about their marriage as well as their life together. Both were open about their faith and religious views. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Justin revealed that Hailey had a “positive impact” on his life.

Although the two are married, they reportedly want to have a formal ceremony to recognize their marriage. It is unclear when that will happen, though.