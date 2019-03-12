Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For Taking Away Prince Harry’s Playful Side

Piers Morgan doesn't like Prince Harry's more serious demeanor since becoming a married man.

Prince Harry is known to being the more casual and goofy of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ two sons. He had plenty of fun during his youth as was documented by the press which has maintained its constant presence in his life since birth. Nevertheless, some have noticed a change in the prince since his marriage to the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Perhaps he is a bit more reserved and toned down than he once was. At least Piers Morgan seems to think so, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Morgan seems to miss Prince Harry’s old shenanigans and party boy ways as he wasn’t afraid to express in a very direct article for The Daily Mail. In the scathing piece, Morgan calls out the prince for letting his marriage to Markle alter his personality. He starts out by recalling a comical story he once heard of Prince Harry living it up in a West London club. Joined by star athletes and celebrities, he was partying his heart out until noticing a photograph of his grandmother on the wall. Upon noticing Queen Elizabeth’s picture staring down at him, he reportedly burst into laughter and took the photo down as if to not allow his grandmother to watch his shenanigans.

Morgan seems to think that those partying days are long over for the prince. He poked fun at how Markle may have influenced Prince Harry into becoming a healthier, more sophisticated version of himself.

“Since meeting his American actress wife Meghan Markle, he seems to have renounced his devilishly playful side and morphed into a squeaky-clean, teetotal, kale munching fitness freak.”

He even believes that the Duchess of Sussex has a hand in Prince Harry’s speeches to the public, saying he no longer sounds like himself because he is being so careful to sound proper and politically correct.

*NEW: I preferred naked billiards party-boy Harry to this newly 'woke' planet-saving preacher.

Meghan's turned him into a politically-correct hypocrite.

My column: https://t.co/BusFgfv0ia pic.twitter.com/6vnJENMtDc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2019

Prince Harry has long been involved in numerous charities, including ones directed towards protecting the environment and wildlife. However, Morgan seems to feel that supporting these efforts is hypocritical of the prince, given his past hobbies.

“He bangs on about protecting wildlife but has himself been a notorious trophy-hunter – posing gleefully for photos with animals he has killed.”

Despite Piers Morgan’s many apparent grievances surrounding the new Prince Harry, one could say his new demeanor is simply a sign of growing up and maturing. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child this spring.