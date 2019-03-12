Michael Jackson’s Niece Brandi Is ‘Sickened’ By Documentary, Says Wade Robson Only Wants Money

Jackson's niece dated Robson for a decade, and claims Robson and Safechuck after money from the estate.

Michael Jackson’s niece is coming out against the allegations of her ex-boyfriend Wade Robson, reports The Daily Mail. In a radio interview on the Australian-based The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Brandi Jackson alleged on Tuesday that Robson’s allegations were not true.

The choreographer accused Jackson of sexually abusing him as a child in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

“When I was watching [Leaving Neverland], I was completely sickened by it, to be honest with you. The things that he was saying were so over the top and so ridiculous,” Jackson said.

She added that the person Robson was describing was not her uncle. She noted that over the years, everything he’s ever said about Michael Jackson is the complete opposite of how he was portrayed in the documentary.

Radio host Jackie “O” Henderson asked Jackson if Robson testified under oath that Michael Jackson didn’t abuse him because he was instructed to do so. Jackson responded by saying that Wade was a grown man when he testified the second time.

“And if someone had been…abusing you when you were 14 years old, and you had a chance to go on the stand and put that man away for the rest of his life so that he couldn’t hurt anyone else, you’d do it. You would.”

She added that she could understand being too afraid to testify against the pop star as a child, but not as an adult.

Jackson said that the whole situation surrounding the Leaving Neverland documentary was very difficult on the family, including Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris. She noted that Paris Jackson and her siblings were very young around the time of the 2005 criminal trial.

“So I think that this is their first wave of having to deal with this. And I feel very bad for them. Especially since [Michael is] not here to talk them through it and to explain to them what this is about.”

Jackson dated Robson for a decade and claims that she knows for sure that he and fellow accuser James Safechuck are “absolutely, 100 per cent” looking for a financial windfall.

She alleged the two men are after a large settlement from the estate.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s true,” she said.

Another relative, Taj Jackson, claimed that since Robson and Jackson dated at the time of the alleged molestation, it is evidence that Robson could not have been subject to abuse by the singer.

Taj Jackson said that the pop star, instead of being interested in Robson, actually wanted to set him up with Brandi Jackson, which “throws the whole narrative of the film off”.

“‘I think it’s ridiculous especially since my uncle Michael was the one that basically brought them together. And so it throws off the whole narrative of Michael Jackson only wanting him [Wade] for himself or teaching him to hate women.” “It’s something they’ve conveniently left out of the documentary because it coincides with Wade saying [the abuse happened] from the age of seven to 14. But he was dating Brandi from nine to 18.”

Michael Jackson died at his home in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50.