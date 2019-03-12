Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks With Pelosi, Says Trump Impeachment Is Still On The Table

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that she doesn’t agree with Nancy Pelosi’s opinion that impeachment is off the table for Donald Trump. New York Democratic Representative says that while she defers to the speaker’s leadership, she disagrees with Pelosi’s assessment, according to The Washington Examiner.

On Monday, Nancy Pelosi said that she believes President Donald Trump is “not worth” impeaching, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi said. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

The New York Democrat doesn’t agree.

“I happen to disagree with that take,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “But you know, she’s the speaker. … I think we’ll see.”

According to The Hill, Ocasio-Cortez also said that she thinks you can never take the option out of the equation, particularly given that the results of the Mueller report haven’t been revealed. The results of that investigation could play a factor in what Democrats decide to do.

“She’s always demonstrated leadership that takes all kind of factors into account,” she said. “Legally I don’t think it’s something that can ever be 100 percent off the table, but if that’s how she feels right now I respect that.”

She added that in a Democracy, people have the right to disagree and to work out their arguments.

When asked if she thought Trump had committed any impeachable offenses, she said that she believes he has. She cited Lindsey Graham, who said that you don’t have to commit a crime to be impeached about Bill Clinton. By that standard, she believes Trump should be impeached.

Pelosi takes stand against impeaching Trump https://t.co/qdvx55Jfxt pic.twitter.com/LzZSFa3uU4 — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez previously said that she believes the focus shouldn’t be on the Russia investigation, but on Trump’s financial situation, including his past taxes. She said that she believes that’s where the biggest threat to the American people lies, according to Fox News. She also clearly stated that she was in support of voting for impeachment for the president.

At the same time, she said that she defers to party leadership to make the ultimate decision, according to The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the only Democrat who broke with Pelosi on the issue. Pramila Jayapal, a Representative from Washington, said that she doesn’t think the issue is about whether or not it is worth it, but that it is something Congress owes to the American people.