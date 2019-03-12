Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama: ‘Lauren And I Don’t Talk’

On the new episode of Teen Mom 2, the drama between Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin continues. However, the drama is now over a text message group chat for their son’s soccer team that apparently Javi’s new girlfriend, Lauren, was a part of. While it may seem like something small, according to an article from InTouch Weekly, there is more to it than that and Kailyn opened up to the site about what exactly happened and why she was upset.

“The coach’s wife came up to me and said she didn’t have my number. Javi only gave his and Lauren’s for [the] team parents group text. I don’t care that she was included. It just should have been IN ADDITION to [me].”

It sounds like Kailyn isn’t too concerned that Lauren was a part of the messaging group, but rather Kailyn wants to ensure she herself is a part of everything first.

Fans that have been watching the show this season have watched as Kailyn has had to deal with some drama. In addition to the text messaging fiasco, she hasn’t exactly gotten along with Lauren on the show. In fact, she has done her best to avoid her at Kailyn and Javi’s son’s soccer games.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that she didn’t want her first time officially meeting Lauren to be on camera because she didn’t feel that it would be “genuine.” She also revealed that she didn’t have any “ill-feelings” towards Javi’s new girlfriend.

However, it doesn’t seem that too much has changed between the two women. Kailyn opened up more about her relationship with Lauren.

“Lauren and I don’t talk. She’s still back and forth. She hasn’t affected anything for me and Javi.”

Although the two women don’t actually talk, it doesn’t sound like there is any real drama between them. The fact that Kailyn and Javi can still co-parent is a good thing as well.

Together, Javi and Kailyn have one son together. Fans watched their marriage play out on Teen Mom 2 as well as the birth of their son. While the couple tried to make things work, they eventually called it quits and both Kailyn and Javi moved on. Kailyn went on to have another son while Javi met Lauren and together the two have a son.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV Monday nights. Fans can catch up with Kailyn and her three sons as well as Javi and his family.