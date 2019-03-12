Conor McGregor Winds Up In Jail For Smashing A Fan’s Phone

McGregor's legal woes continue after an altercation with a fan.

Early on Monday, March 11, Conor McGregor, the 30-year old UFC Fighter, was arrested and booked. McGregor’s charges include strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000, resulting from an incident that took place outside of the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, according to Fox News.

McGregor’s arrest came as the result of an altercation he had with a fan directly outside the Fontainebleau. According to TMZ, the fan was walking outside of the Fontainebleau hotel at around 5 a.m. Monday morning, and saw McGregor also walking outside of the hotel at the same time. The fan wanted to snap a picture of McGregor using a phone. When the fan held the phone up to take a picture, McGregor smacked the victim’s phone out of his hand. The phone hit the ground. Then, McGregor stomped on the phone, damaging it, and then McGregor picked up the phone and took it with him. Unluckily for McGregor, the fan’s story of the incident was backed up by surveillance video footage, which also captured the event.

McGregor, an Irish native, is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on $12,500 bail. No explanation has been given for why McGregor was hanging around outside the hotel at 5 a.m. on a Monday morning. However, some have said McGregor and the fan were exiting the LIV nightclub, which is located inside of the Fontainebleau. McGregor was staying at a home in Miami, and after the incident with the fan, that was where he went. The fan filed a police report right after the incident happened, and McGregor was arrested at the house he was staying in around 6 p.m. ET.

“Last evening McGregor McGregor was involved a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation,” McGregor’s attorneys said in a statement, according to TMZ.

Also, this isn’t the first time McGregor has had problems with the police. McGregor recently finished his probation, for another incident, completing five days of community service at churches in Brooklyn and also attending a court-ordered anger management class. McGregor had a felony count reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea deal that featured him in a bus attack incident. Had McGregor not completed his probation prior to the phone incident, he could have wound up back in jail for a long period of time or deported back to Ireland.