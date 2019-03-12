‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Posits Why Dr. Strange Saw ‘Exactly 14,000,605 Different Futures’

There are less than 50 days to go before the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame film is released to the public on April 26. After the horrific ending of the previous installment, Infinity War, in April 2018, fans of the franchise are desperately hoping that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — plus a few extras in the form of newly introduced heroes — will be able to undo Thanos’ snap and restore half of life back to the universe.

Fortunately, despite the unwanted ending from the last film, fans were also given a glimmer of hope from Dr. Strange in Infinity War. Sitting among the ruins of the planet Titan, Strange went through time to see every single possible outcome of the Avengers’ battle with Thanos, and came out with a stunning realization: there is a scenario in which the Avengers win.

Unfortunately, in the 14,000,605 scenarios he looked through, only one provided a favorable outcome for the Avengers.

According to Comic Book, one fan seems to think there is much greater significance in this number than we first realized. Taking to Reddit, user ArenLuxon thinks the very specific number was actually intentional, and for a good reason.

The theory hinges on the fact that there are 24 heroes fighting against Thanos to save half the lives in the universe. Looking into the future, Strange is looking to see exactly which combination of heroes has to survive in order for Thanos to be defeated.

By the end of the film, only the original Avengers are left standing, with all the newer heroes turned to dust. Of course, there are also those who have been killed by Thanos rather than dusted, such as his daughter Gamora, and Vision, who dies when Thanos rips the soul stone from his head.

It’s also worth considering the fact that Strange was willing to give up the Time Stone to save Iron Man. During the battle on Titan, Thanos was all set to kill Tony Stark until Strange gave up the stone, which means there must have been a reason he was willing to let Thanos have it. He wouldn’t have done so if the one scenario he saw them winning in didn’t have him handing over the stone.

After giving it to Thanos, he also told the others that he needed to part with it.

With just over a month to go until the new movie is released, fans won’t have to wait very long to see if there is any merit to this theory, and if the remaining (original) Avengers are able to undo Thanos’ dirty work and defeat the Titan to restore order.