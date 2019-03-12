Demi Lovato Gets Busy Working On Herself

Lovato is now focusing on her health and career.

Last week, we learned that Demi Lovato and her fashion designer boyfriend Henry Levy had decided to call it quits, ending their three-month relationship. The romance seems to have fallen apart because Lovato’s friends and family feared it may have been too soon for her to jump into a relationship. In fact, when Lovato first started dating Levy, she had just finished a 90-day rehab stay, and those close to Lovato wanted the start to work on herself before getting involved in any romance. When Lovato jumped into the romance anyway, she felt the pressure from friends and family to start focusing on herself and her own health first.

“Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health. Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy,” a source told E News.

When Lovato entered treatment back in 2018 and prior to romancing Levy, she had suffered a drug overdose in July. The drug overdose shocked those who knew her well. Recently, Lovato, while still seeing Levy, made another decision to enter rehab again. Apparently, the break-up of the pair occurred right before Lovato’s second rehab stint. This last rehab stint was for Lovato to receive treatment for mental health issues and had nothing to do with a drug relapse. Instead, Lovato realized she wanted to check on her health and make sure she was staying healthy, so that she never wound up in a situation like what she experienced in July 2018 with her drug overdose.

So, although her split from Levy is certainly sad news, it’s also uplifting to hear that Lovato is doing what she can to ensure her full recovery. Now that she is back home, she is doing all she can to focus on her health and make sure she doesn’t face future issues that could set her life off-track.

“She is now out and back at home where she’s continuing therapy, workouts and making new music. She is in a good place and happy. She is surrounding herself with the most positive friends and influences. She is perfectly fine with cutting anyone out of her life that doesn’t support her sobriety 100 percent. She takes this extremely seriously and is committed all the way,” a source said, according to Extra.