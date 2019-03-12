Democrats’ Testicular Bill Of Rights Would Criminalize Vasectomies

Two Democrat lawmakers in Georgia are filing bills that would ban vasectomies and require men to consult with their partners before they can get a prescription for Viagra. The so-called “testicular bill of rights” is a response to the strict abortion bill passed in state’s House of Representatives last week as a way to point out the difference in how men’s and women’s bodies are policed, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick announced on Twitter that she was having a legislative package drafted in order to regulate “bodies and choice.”

According to her tweet, in addition to getting partner permission for erectile dysfunction medication, vasectomies would be criminalized, having intercourse without a condom would be “aggravated assault” and the partner of any woman who becomes pregnant must have DNA testing to determine paternity, after which child support would need to be provided. Men would also be required to wait for 24 hours before purchasing sex toys or viewing porn.

Kendrick told Rolling Stone that she is serious about the bill and wants to use it to “bring awareness to the fact that if you’re going to legislate our bodies, then we have every right to propose legislation to regulate yours.”

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

Kendrick knows that the bill has no hope of passing, but she wants to push back on HB 481, which would outlaw abortions in the state at about six weeks – the point where a doctor can sometimes determine a heartbeat. It also allows parents to claim fetuses as dependents on their taxes. The state’s bill is unconstitutional, but Kendrick says it is a test case that the state hopes to take to the Supreme Court.

“It’s unconstitutional on purpose: this is a test case. It is a case to test Roe v. Wade,” she said. “They’re hoping that it gets up to the Court of Appeals — the Eleventh Circuit is one of the most conservative court circuits that we have, and they’re hopeful that they will uphold part of it, and then they’ll take it all the way to the Supreme Court. They know exactly what they are doing. This is intentional.”

Kendrick says that female reproductive rights in her state have eroded even during the six years that she has been in office, but because she is a part of the minority party in the state, her only recourse is to vote against the measure and register her disapproval, which is why she decided to draft the bill.