Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Perry Hits Back At Those Criticizing Her ‘Grieving Process’

Perry responds to social media trolls who have gone after her appearance as well as they way she chooses to grieve.

Sophie Perry has spoken out against social media trolls who have hassled her during her time of mourning, reports E! News. On March 11, the daughter of the late Luke Perry put together an Instagram post in response to the online hate targeting her looks and her grieving process.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to anyone else’s needs and beliefs.”

Perry had received thousands of Instagram followers since her father’s death.

She added that at 18, she sometimes swore like a sailor, “dressed like a hooker,” and support causes others do not. Perry then said that “most importantly, she was “going to laugh and smile” and live a normal life. She said that she was deeply affected by her father’s death.

However, she noted that she is not “going to sit in [her] room and cry day in and day out” because people on social media think she should.

“If you knew my dad you would know he wouldn’t want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time,” Perry said.

Her dad, an alum of Beverly Hills, 90210, died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. He was only 52-years-old.

Sophie flew back to L.A. from Malawi after she learned of her dad’s stroke. She and her brother Jack were at the hospital when he passed away.

Jack Perry and Luke’s fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer released statements in memory of the departed actor. Jack Perry is a professional wrestler who goes by the name Jungle Boy. He broke his silence in a message addressed to his father.

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.”

Bauer also released a statement, thanking friends and family for the “outpouring of love and support,” as well as for the “heartwarming” stories about Perry that were a great source of comfort.

“We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”