Andrew Garfield Seems To Be Moving On

Garfield was spotted out in London with a new potential love interest.

Back in January of this year, Andrew Garfield was sparking romance rumors with singer Rita Ora. While the two initially appeared to be developing the relationship, it appears that their very different schedules may have been to blame for a break-up. According to Extra, Garfield decided to end the relationship with Ora. Previously, Rita Ora had been romantically connected with music producer Andrew Watt, but that relationship ended in September 2018. Andrew’s last romantic connection prior to Ora was with actress Susie Abromeit.

“Rita is cut up about the whole situation. Andrew split up with her recently and it’s been hard going as they had spent a lot of time together. They spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them,” an insider said, according to The Sun.

While Ora and Garfield seemed to be getting along great, Ora’s blossoming career and busy lifestyle became a source of some concern for Garfield. Garfield seems to want more privacy in his life and felt that a relationship with Ora couldn’t offer him that. Since their split, Ora has been keeping herself busy with her work schedule, and it appears Garfield may already be moving on.

Andrew Garfield was seen out and about this week with another woman he seems to be getting close to. Andrew’s new, potential relationship focus appears to be Aisling Bea, a 34-year-old comedian who Garfield’s been cuddling and wrapping his arms around during their public outings. Garfield was spotted getting cozy with Bea at a recent performance of Hamilton, which took place on London’s West End. Also, a witness that claims to have seen the pair also says that the couple was spotted kissing, according to Extra.

Sad news for the pop star and Oscar nominee. https://t.co/JJMgMqMqZF — 9Honey Celebrity (@9HoneyCelebrity) March 7, 2019

“They were deep in conversation before the show and looked really happy to be with one another. To be honest, they looked like a normal couple who were very comfortable with each other and in one another’s company,” a source said, according to the DailyMail.

Aisling Bea, Garfield’s new romantic interest, declared herself single recently after splitting with actor Michael Sheen, ending a year-long relationship. Although Bea and Sheen have been seen together since their split, the two appear to be keeping a friendship going, and don’t appear to be actively dating any longer. The last time Bea and Sheen were seen together was at the Olivier Awards in London in April, but they did not come together or make the red carpet walk together.

The onlookers who saw Garfield and Bea together remarked that the two seemed to be acting like a happy couple in the process of dating, according to the DailyMail.

