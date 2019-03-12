Rihanna Drops Biggest Album Hint Yet With Adorable Instagram Baby Pic

Rihanna fans may have felt disappointed in the last 24 hours. Page Six‘s news that Rihanna and Pete Davidson “both love” the same $450 baseball cap isn’t exactly groundbreaking. What might be, though, is Rihanna’s latest Instagram post, possibly hinting at an interesting twist to her much-anticipated 2019 album.

As Billboard reports, fans were begging for a release date of the as-yet-unnamed album. Rihanna’s “2019” response definitely answered it.

On March 11, 2019, Rihanna posted a rather cryptic Instagram story. The hand-held footage came with no sound and seemed to show a kitchen setting. The “Work” singer is wearing bright lipstick and shades, but it’s the baby-centric Instagram post accompanying the video that’s racking up the comments.

Showing a rather grumpy-looking baby with headphones, the setting for the post seemed less about the kitchens and more about the recording studios. With speakers and synthesizing equipment visible, this one was a no-brainer for fans. Rihanna has not released any solo music since 2017, although she’s likely still raking in the royalties from her double-platinum 2016 album.

The March 11 post thanks @jennrosales and @the_aa for “blessing her day.” Aaron Davis, a.k.a. @the_aa, appears to be this baby’s father. His Instagram account comes with a humble following – under 6,000 followers.

“R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It’s incredible, And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Speaking to NME in December 2018, Rihanna’s producer, Kuk Harrell, kept his views of the singer’s upcoming album short and succinct. Bearing in mind that this is from the man who co-wrote “Umbrella,” fans have set their standards high.

Fenty Beauty may be the reason why Rihanna has offered little in the way of solo music since 2017. As Harper’s Bazaar reports that Fenty Beauty is set to “out-sell” both Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, quite how powerful this 30-year-old singer has become is more evident by the day.

“I didn’t care how long it took, I was going to make sure that we covered most skin tones. Diversity and inclusivity are important to the brand. I hope that fans, makeup lovers, and makeup artists feel that.”

As Elle quotes Rihanna, it would seem that every iota of this woman’s energy has gone into building her brand.

For the immediate present, however, this baby is dominating news, as are the comments.

“[A]t least we know you in the studio I’m satisfied.”

One fan made his feelings clear. Another echoed it:

“Yessss in the Stu!”

Looks like it really is “Work, work work.”