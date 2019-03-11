‘Fast N’Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings May Be Splitting From His Wife

Married and divorced to the same woman twice, Rawlings may be done with the marriage for good.

Richard Rawlings, star of the popular Discovery show Fast N’ Loud, has filed for divorce from his wife, Suzanne Rawlings. This is the second time the couple has divorced, and Richard filed his legal papers in Dallas, according to TMZ. Richard was also previously married to Karen Grames in 1993, but that marriage only lasted one year.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Richard’s show, Fast N’ Loud, Richard stars in the reality series and runs a shop in Dallas called the Gas Monkey Garage. On the show, Richard purchases junk cars and vehicles that need renovation, then fixes them and sells them, usually pocketing a large profit. Both Richard and his show have been so popular, they’ve already been around for 14 seasons on the Discovery Network.

In fact, as a further tribute to how popular Richard’s show has been, in 2016 The New York Times placed it on their top 50 TV shows, with the most likes received on Facebook. Plus, not only does Richard star in the very popular series Fast N’ Loud, but he also has another popular Discovery show, Garage Rehab. On Garage Rehab, Richard fixes up cars that need some help regaining their former glory.

Richard, now 49-years-old, has shared an interesting on-again, off-again love story with the woman he just filed for divorce from, Suzanne Rawlings. The pair has actually now been married and divorced twice. Richard first married Suzanne back in 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and their first marriage lasted a decade, according to Extra. The couple first divorced in 2009, and the reasons for the split were not widely discussed at that time. However, the two seemed to remain on friendly terms after their first divorce.

While the former couple continued to stay in touch over the years, something happened between them and the old spark came back. Richard and Suzanne decided to take another shot at having a real relationship. To make things official, Richard and Suzanne got married once again, in January 2015, while they were in Cabo, Mexico.

“We got divorced while all the [Gas Monkey and Fast N’ Loud] stuff was happening and it was hard for her to put up with it, so it was rough on her for awhile. I’m traveling, I’m gone, and, of course, there are lots of girls out there, “Richard said at the time of the couple’s 2015 remarriage, according to Married Biography.

Since Richard admitted that the existence of his television shows put a lot of stress on the marriage before, it’s possible that this could be the case again for the couple.