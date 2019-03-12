‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Kimbella Hints At Pregnancy Amid Husband Juelz Santana’s Prison Sentence

Rapper Juelz Santana and his wife Kimbella Vanderhee are reportedly expecting their third baby together.

According to iHeartRadio, the Love and Hip Hop New York star is six months pregnant. The new arrival will be the Dipset rapper’s fourth child, as he has a child from a previous relationship. Santana and Vanderhee have been together on and off for more than a decade but tied the knot in January. The wedding was shown during a recent episode of the VH1 reality show, which Santana is also a cast member on.

Vanderhee hinted at a possible pregnancy via her Instagram page on Monday. The reality star, 35, posted a selfie rocking the look she wore for the two-part reunion, which taped in February. Santana, who is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence for drug and weapon possession, was there for the taping.

“Tune in tonight for the LHHNY Reunion part 1 @ 8 pm, I’ve got a special surprise that I can’t wait to share with you all!!” the influencer teased. “#Vh1 #LHHNYReunion.”

The post was followed by congratulatory comments from Vanderhee’s 2 million Instagram followers.

“CONGRATULATIONS ON ALL YOUR BLESSINGS!! I’M SUPER HAPPY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY,” one follower exclaimed.

“Bun in the oven!” another user chimed.

The news of a possible baby Santana comes a little over a week after the “Lean Back” rapper began his prison sentence on Friday, March 1. According to Page Six, Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, is currently serving his 27-month sentence at Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Virginia. The sentence comes after being arrested in March 2018 after being found with a loaded gun and oxycodone pills in his carry-on luggage at the Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey.

The rapper, who has had multiple prior convictions, originally fled the airport but turned himself in three days later. He pleaded guilty in August 2018 for the charges and was placed under house arrest, which was documented on LHHNY. In December, the “There It Go” rapper pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

While Santana will likely still be in prison when his child is born, Vanderhee has been taking life without her husband seemingly well. She continues to share photos from their recent nuptials and videos of the pair in happier times.

“I miss my Husband,” she captioned on Thursday under a video of the two giggling and playing together. “this all we did was mess with each other and joke around like kids.”

New episodes of Love and Hip Hop air Mondays on VH1 at 8 pm EST.