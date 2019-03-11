Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Showed Up Late To Chance The Rapper’s Wedding, Had To Watch From The Sidelines

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are taking some heat for their late arrival to Chance the Rapper’s wedding, with accusations that the couple upstaged their friend’s big day.

Chance the Rapper married longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley on Saturday at a picturesque resort in Newport Beach, California. But the talk of the day was the rude arrival for Kim and Kanye, who showed up so late that they had to watch on from the sidelines before an usher eventually escorted them to their seats.

As The Daily Mail reported, Kim was dressed for the occasion in a tight turquoise Versace gown, but it was overshadowed by her lack of punctuality.

“An usher kept the couple away from entering the ceremony late, as Chance and Kirsten could be seen holding hands while Kim and Kanye looked on more than 50 yards away,” the report noted.

While The Daily Mail accused Kim Kardashian of “upstaging the bride” on her big day, it didn’t seem to be an issue for Chance the Rapper and his new wife. A source told E! News that the couple was married at an intimate ceremony at the ocean-side resort before about 150 friends and family, including a few other celebrities. The source noted that Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, had some adorable moments.

“It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered,” the source revealed.

“In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.”

After the ceremony, Kim and Kanye were seen chatting with fellow wedding guest Dave Chappelle as they waited to offer their congratulation to the newlyweds, the source told E! News. There was no sign of tension, and it didn’t appear that Kim and Kanye’s late arrival had any real effect on the wedding. They also seemed to be having a good time themselves, despite the late arrival.

“It looked like they were very happy to be there and to see their friend get married. They both never stopped smiling,” the witness said of Kim and Kanye West.

Leave to Kim and Kanye to show up LATE for a wedding! https://t.co/VRAWtxVwcx — Fashion Style (@style_fashion) March 11, 2019

It’s not clear what could have made Kim Kardashian and Kanye West late for their friend’s wedding, but they might be excused given that they have three young kids at home and are preparing for their fourth, a baby who will be born via a surrogate later this year.