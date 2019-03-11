Kyle Richards Reportedly Telling Friends There’s No Chance She’ll Reconcile With Lisa Vanderpump Per ‘HL’

It looks like Kyle Richards’ relationship with Lisa Vanderpump could be over once and for all.

On the current season of their hit show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the “Puppygate” scandal has divided the cast and tarnished some friendships beyond repair. Initially, the 50-year-old thought that she and Lisa could work through things and repair their relationship like they have in the past but this time, a source tells The Hollywood Life that the friendship is pretty much over.

“Kyle was really hopeful that her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump could be repaired, but sadly now, her tune has changed, [and she’s] telling friends there’s no chance anymore.”

“Kyle feels hurt and betrayed and feels strongly that Lisa had this entire dog scandal orchestrated behind her back,” the source continues.

“Kyle feels she’s an OG, loyal Housewife and that her friendship with Lisa is officially done.”

The insider goes on to say that Richards feels betrayed by everyone, especially because Lisa got her own TV show, Vanderpump Rules. The only things that Kyle takes comfort in is knowing that the rest of the drama will play out and the truth with be uncovered as the season goes on and she’s looking forward to that, especially because she and a lot of the other women have been under a lot of stress because of this.

And it turns out, Lisa isn’t going to be too sad about Kyle’s decision for their friendship to be over. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Lisa also weighed in on “Puppygate” drama that is currently playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the Bravo blog. The mother of two started the post by saying that the last year has been “extraordinarily challenging” after her brother took his own life and the scandal didn’t really help things.

Kyle Richards Claps Back at Lisa Vanderpump For Sharing Tweet About Firing the #RHOBH Cast! https://t.co/TGFbJeH84G #KyleRichards #LisaVanderpump pic.twitter.com/dyZ8t2zKRV — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) March 11, 2019

According to Vanderpump, things turned ugly when Kyle went to her house to discuss the scandal. As fans know, Dorit Kemsley’s dog, Lucy, was adopted at Vanderpump Dogs, but she ended up in a dog shelter after she bit Kemsley’s husband. The dog ended up being returned back to Vanderpump Dogs but there’s a lot of drama surrounding it. While Lisa is accused of bringing the situation up on the show to “make herself look better,” she has denied those claims.

Once Kyle came to her home, they got into a heated conversation and Vanderpump says that her husband, Ken Todd, also got involved. Lisa explained the reason why she knows her friendship with Kyle is over in the post.

“For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable. I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life,” she wrote.

“Guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

To end the post, Lisa tells readers that she is not going to let the drama get to her anymore as she is now focusing all of her time and energy on her foundation for dogs as well as her other businesses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday evenings on Bravo.