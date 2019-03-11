Lisa Vanderpump Discusses Scheana Marie’s Marriage To Mike Shay, Believes She Wants To Find Love Too Bad

What does she think about the relationship now?

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about Scheana Marie’s past marriage to ex-husband Mike Shay on March 11.

Speaking to The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member said that while she did appreciate the way in which Shay supported the Vanderpump Rules star throughout their relationship, she had a gut feeling that he wasn’t the right man for her.

“I think when she married Shay, you know, I really did question whether he was the right man for her, but what was so nice about the relationship is the fact that he was so supportive of her — and then it turned out to be just not what we thought,” Lisa explained.

Several seasons ago, fans watched as Scheana and Shay’s marriage came to an end amid allegations claiming Shay had suffered a drug relapse, which he denied. Then, just weeks later, Scheana began spending time with actor Robert Parks-Valletta and eventually, the couple confirmed their romance and began filming the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules together.

Throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Scheana openly gushed about her amazing relationship with Robert and how marriage and kids was in their future. However, after filming wrapped on the season, Robert broke up with Scheana and they never reconciled as she previously anticipated.

Following her split from Robert at the end of 2017, Scheana vowed to remain single for the entirety of Season 7 but was seen admitting to a couple of hookups on camera, one of which happened with her longtime friend and fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott.

Speaking of Scheana’s desire to settle down, Lisa suspected the longtime reality star may be trying too hard to make a relationship work.

“Sometimes I think she wants it so badly and she should just wait for it to happen,” Lisa said.

While Scheana has been linked to Adam and a couple of Bachelorette alums in recent months, including Robby Hayes, who was featured alongside her during Season 7, she is not currently dating anyone and doesn’t appear to be spending as much time with Adam as she had months ago.

As the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules continues, fans will watch as Adam becomes upset with Scheana due to the fact that she hooked up with someone else. In response to his reaction, Scheana promised she was thinking of him the whole time.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss new episodes of Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.