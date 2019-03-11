Chrissy Teigen Buys Pet Hamster For Daughter Luna And John Legend Is Apparently Not A Fan

Chrissy Teigen is welcoming a new, furry member to her growing family — a hamster named Peanut Butter!

As fans know, the mother of two has always been incredibly open with her fans about a number of topics including her life at home. So it comes as no shock that Chrissy had no problem telling her fans the story of how Peanut Butter became the newest member of the family. The mother of two explained the whole thing on Twitter, much to the delight of her 10-million-plus followers.

“Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more,” she tweeted.

That tweet alone has already received a ton of attention from her legion of Twitter followers with over 130,000 favorites, 900-plus comments, and 5,400 retweets. Some fans commented on the post to let Teigen know that she is hilarious while countless others took to the post to give Chrissy hamster advice.

The 33-year-old then proceeded to tell her fans the do’s and don’ts of owning a hamster as well as what the first 24 hours with the furball has been like.

“They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said ‘rice?’ And they go ‘no, not rice'” Teigen joked. “They also said ‘don’t really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she’ll bite you’ it’s very confusing, being a hamster mom.”

The model also shared that she asked the people at the pet store if she should get two hamsters so Peanut Butter could have friends, but they advised her that one should be enough since hamsters tend to fight. Then, since fans kept on asking for a photo of the hamster, Chrissy shared a video of Peanut Butter biting on her cage and told fans not to feel sorry for her because she has a giant space to roam in.

“I feel like she doesn’t know how to drink out of her hamster drink thing. I keep showing her and i am starting to feel dumb.”

After taking a break from hamster talk for the evening, Chrissy was at it again earlier today, letting fans know that Peanut Butter got out of her cage but luckily, they found her a few hours later. Of course, this scare prompted Chrissy to decide to get the hamster a different cage, something that many of her Twitter followers apparently told her to do.

“I just bought her a two story glass condo with a hammock so please stop yelling at me,” she wrote.

Since then, Chrissy has remained silent on the hamster happenings but it will probably only be a matter of time until she shares more with her tweeps.