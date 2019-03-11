Evan Bass & Carly Waddell Share Update On Whether They’ll Add To Their Family

As Colton Underwood’s journey as The Bachelor nears its end, fans of the franchise start looking for updates on other fan-favorite couples. It’ll take a while yet to see whether Colton has found lasting love with someone from his season. However, couples like Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have found that lasting love and now they’re opening up about whether fans should start watching for a pregnancy announcement.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass both know how rough it can be to try to find love via a reality television show. In fact, like Colton now, Carly had to show up on a third season of a Bachelor franchise show before she found her future husband. Fans will remember that she actually didn’t care for Evan initially. That soon changed and the two got engaged in the finale, tied the knot the next summer, and quickly added daughter Bella to the family.

Now, Hollywood Life is sharing some updates from Carly and Evan. Not only are Waddell and Bass raising baby Bella alongside his three sons from a previous marriage, but they are also looking at trying to expand their brood a bit more. In fact, they may try to head down that road pretty soon.

“We’re planning on trying very soon for more kids. Sometimes it can happen that month, sometimes it can happen a year from now. We definitely want at least one more, but I don’t know that I could do any more than one more. Not sure we want a gaggle of children.”

Waddell jokes that Bella is a wild kid with “no chill,” so that might play into the family’s decisions a bit. Carly says that Bella is an adventurer with a beautiful spirit and anybody who follows the Bachelor in Paradise star on social media knows that she and Evan are both over-the-moon in love with their Isabella Evelyn.

Evan and Carly remain close with a number of other Bachelor show veterans and they are especially close with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. In fact, Jade and Tanner’s daughter Emmy is already pretty tight with Bella.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, the Tolberts just revealed that they are expecting a baby boy in August. Given that, fans will be anxious to see if Carly and Evan will be adding another baby to the mix who will be close in age to Tanner and Jade’s little boy.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have given The Bachelor fans plenty of hope that sometimes even the most surprising couples can go the distance after looking for love on reality television. Will Colton Underwood will join the ranks of those who found love? Fans are definitely rooting for him to find what Carly and Evan did and answers on that front will emerge soon.