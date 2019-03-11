Lucy Hale Confirms She Will Be Starring In ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff: ‘Well I’m Slightly Freaking Out’

Lucy Hale is ready for her next project and she couldn’t be more excited!

The Pretty Little Liars star is sticking to her CW roots, getting cast in yet another show on the network. As fans of the actress know, Hale played the role of Aria Montgomery on the hit series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. She also recently starred in Life Sentence, which aired on the CW.

Now, after much speculation, Hale confirmed the news to fans on Instagram earlier today. Along with a screenshot of an article announcing the news, Lucy penned a sweet caption to let her fans know just how excited she is to have been cast in the new show Katy Keene.

“Well I’m slightly freaking out! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting.”

It comes as no shock that the post has earned her a ton of attention from her millions of followers with over 134,000 likes in addition to 2,400 comments and growing. Most fans commented on the post to wish Lucy the best in her new role while countless others took to the post to gush that she’s returning to the CW.

“Omgggg that’s amazing I’m so excited,” one follower wrote.

“Ahhhh so excited!!! What an honor!! You’re a perfect fit! Hope you enjoy your time here in NYC.”

“Congrats gorgeous!!! I can’t wait for this one,” another commented.

According to E! Online, the spinoff titled Katy Keene is going to be like a musical version of Riverdale. The show was given an order for a pilot back in January and Hale is set to play the role of Katy Keene herself, an aspiring fashion designer who is trying to navigate New York City with three other iconic Archie Comics characters. In addition to their jobs, the characters will also balance friendships and dating.

Just a few months ago, the actress reflected on her time on the hit show Pretty Little Liars. As The Inquisitr shared, Lucy chatted about her relationship with her co-stars and how they got so close from working together on set.

“We girls on the show, we went through a lot together — hardships and good times — and I feel really grateful that I had a strong sense of community growing up in a city where you don’t always have that.”

The actress also said that acting on Pretty Little Liars really helped her perfect her acting skills. Obviously, it did pay off because she’s been landing roles ever since.