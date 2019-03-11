‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gushes Over Being Able To Get Her Daughter A Pony

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra recently revealed that they got their daughter Novalee a horse. Both reality show stars shared photos of their four-year-old daughter with her new pony while each shared touching captions. Catelynn in particular was very happy that she was able to get her daughter a horse, revealing that when she was a little girl, she wanted a pony of her own. However, she revealed that she was never able to have one due to cost.

“As a little girl I always begged my mom to get me a pony and she could never afford it… So to be able to do it for my daughter was such an amazing feeling. This is a memory she will remember forever as will I… it’s something that her and I can bond over and I’ll be able to teach her… she was SO HAPPY.”

Catelynn and Tyler recently welcomed a new baby into their family. Their daughter, Vaeda Luma, was born a little over two weeks ago. The proud parents recently showed off new family photos showing off the newest member of their family.

Prior to giving birth, the couple revealed that they had plans to name their daughter Tezlee. They explained that they wanted to keep the name “Lee” in their daughter’s name because their four-year-old daughter Novalee had it in her name. In the end, they changed their mind on the name, though, and ended up going with a different name.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Tyler recently opened up about the meaning of their daughter’s middle name. It turns out that the name “Luma” means “sunset.”

Tyler also talked about Nova and her new horse on his Instagram. He was excited that they were “making Novalee’s dream come true.”

He explained, “watching her face light up with pure bliss was so humbling as a father but also made me feel so proud of raising such a loving, caring & free spirited little girl that I am blessed to love & cherish.”

Both Catelynn and Tyler also shared photos of Novalee with her new pony outside. Novalee was bundled up wearing unicorn boots and a pink hat that featured a horse. She smiles wide for the camera and she looks to be very happy with her new horse.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to the world when they appeared on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. The couple continued to share their story with the world on Teen Mom and later Teen Mom OG. After having Nova on New Years Day 2015, the couple wed later that year.

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for another season sometime this year and the whole cast has reportedly signed on. However, it is unclear when the new season will air.