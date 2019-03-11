Snooki Drives Fans Nuts With Bra-Clad Pregnancy Selfie, Admits To A ‘Messy House’

She was always a little addictive. Snooki is now expecting her third baby, and every bump update is getting a reaction.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s 12.2 million Instagram followers woke up to a fresh update today. Following her November 2018 pregnancy reveal, as per The Daily Mail, the Jersey Shore star has been keeping her fans abreast – in this case, quite literally.

Once perma-tanned and with a party reputation, Snooki is now a mother of two who has progressed from wild and unpredictable to grounded, doting, and responsible. On March 10, 2019, Snooki updated her Instagram with a pregnancy selfie that clearly showed her growing bump.

An itsy-bitsy sports bra and black leggings sufficed for clothing as Snooki noted her “28 week” mark, although the Instagram caption equally acknowledged a “messy house.” The selfie comes in the wake of a recent scare as Snooki’s 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna fractured her arm, as OK! Magazine reported on March 8. With her daughter “doing fine” following breaking her “first bone,” it appears this mother-to-be has returned to normal.

With the “worst” morning sickness though, this pregnancy may not be the picnic that Snooki’s social media portrays. As per her exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, the star revealed that her first pregnancy “wasn’t really that nauseous” but that she was “eating everything in sight.” Snooki then admitted to both fatigue and irritability this time around.

“And then this one, I don’t know if my body’s older and it’s the third kid and everything’s just used up down there internally, but I feel nauseous all the time, super tired, super cranky. I feel like I just don’t have my body. I’m giving my body up to a little human to become alive.”

Racking up over a quarter of a million likes in less than eight hours, the post generated the fan response that’s become customary for this celebrity.

“Blue hearts, does that mean your [sic] having a boy?”

While one fan commented with the million-dollar question, the individual likely hadn’t kept up-to-date with Snooki’s gender-reveal party back in December 2018. Covered by Cosmopolitan, the bash did, indeed, reveal that Snooki’s third child will be a boy.

Documenting pregnancy bumps might not have been an option for Kylie Jenner fans as a concealed 2017 pregnancy took Kylie into hiding, but enough celebrities have hopped aboard the trend for updates like these to be expected. Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell did similar in the run-up to her 2019-born baby. Khloe Kardashian logged the entirety of her pregnancy through Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Instagram.

As People reports, Snooki and Jionni LaValle’s third child is due in June 2019.