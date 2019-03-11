Did Hannah Godwin’s Drama-Free ‘Bachelor’ Appearance Cost Her ‘The Bachelorette’ Gig?

The Southern beauty is super sweet, which is why she probably won't lead ABC's upcoming 'Bachelorette' season.

Hannah Godwin should have been a shoo-in to be The Bachelorette, but her drama-free personality may have cost her the job. The gorgeous 24-year-old content creator wowed Bachelor star Colton Underwood with her Southern charm, but she may not have had the same effect on Bachelorette producers as they set out to cast the leading lady for the next season of the ABC reality show.

Hannah G. stayed far away from the drama this season on The Bachelor—and there was a lot of it. While she impressed Colton Underwood enough to score the coveted first impression rose on the first night of filming, her relationships with the other women were far from thorny. In fact, Hannah seemed to get along with just about everybody in The Bachelor mansion.

Now, as it appears Hannah will lose out on her long-awaited overnight Fantasy Suite date with Colton in Portugal—The Bachelor prematurely professed his love for Cassie Randolph before fleeing the scene— some fans think she is owed The Bachelorette role.

Bachelor fans took to Twitter to note that Hannah Godwin has been “shorted” and “the only way to repay her is to make her the Bachelorette.” Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

While the official Bachelorette announcement is pending, spoilers indicate that it will not be Hannah Godwin but it will instead be another Alabama Hannah who will be handing out roses next season on the ABC dating show.

Still, Hannah G. seems like a logical choice to nab The Bachelorette gig— especially since she’s a final two contestant who will presumably be blindsided by Colton’s actions in Portugal. And unlike Tayshia Adams, whose boyfriend status was questionable when she entered The Bachelor mansion, and Caelynn-Miller Keyes, who has made it clear she has no interest in becoming The Bachelorette, Hannah has no such negativity around her. Even her bloopers are adorable, as you can see below.

Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve may have nailed it when he answered a fan question last week about why Hannah Godwin probably won’t be the next Bachelorette.

“I just think some people every season manage to stay drama free, which is fine for them personally, but for the viewer, sometimes that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good thing,” The Bachelor blogger wrote on his RealitySteve.com blog.

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to tease that producers interviewed five women from Colton’s season to be considered for The Bachelorette. He later tweeted the initials of said women: “T, H, D, C, H.” It looks like there’s room for two Hannahs, but only one will be named The Bachelorette, and her last name probably doesn’t start with a G.

The Bachelor season 23 finale airs Monday and Tuesday on ABC.