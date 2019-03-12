Khloe Kardashian Not Pregnant Again Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is dodging pregnancy rumors following her split with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

According to Gossip Cop, Khloe Kardashian is already a single mother to her daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, but is she about to be a single mother of two? Although some tabloids are reporting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her second child, it seems that the rumors simply aren’t true.

The outlet claims that one tabloid is reporting that Kardashian is pregnant because she’s been covering her stomach, which is looking bigger. She’s allegedly been doing this for a few weeks, and that Tristan would likely be the father, as the couple could have been trying for a second child before their sudden split last month.

However, it seems that the rumors are not true. Khloe has not been covering her stomach. If anything, she’s been showing off her figure even more. Kardashian has taken to Instagram recently to show off her curves in skin-tight outfits.

She’s also recently been seen partying and drinking in Las Vegas for her friend Malika Haqq’s birthday. In social media videos, Khloe is seen taking shots with her friends.

In addition, Khloe herself revealed that she wanted to wait at least one year after giving birth to her daughter, True, before she got pregnant for a second time, and True doesn’t turn 1-year-old until April.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although Khloe Kardashian isn’t expecting baby No. 2, she’ll allegedly be seeking full custody of little True from Tristan Thompson, whom she broke up with last month after it was revealed he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The scandal marked the second time in less than a year that Tristan had been caught cheating on Khloe. The first time was last April while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their baby girl.

“Given Tristan’s lack of interest in seeing True, Khloe is not worried at all that she’ll have full custody of True, which is of course what she wants. Tristan also travels a ton, which Khloe feels is not in True’s best interest,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Tristan also hasn’t asked to see True, and Khloe feels so sad for True because of this. She really wishes Tristan would step it up, physically,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.