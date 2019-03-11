Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Abs In Girl Power Crop Top

International Women’s Day may have been last week, but Olivia Culpo seems to celebrate it every day.

The model is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect body on her highly followed Instagram account and today was certainly no exception. The 26-year-old once again took to social media to give her fans a little something to talk about. In a post to her account, Culpo looks absolutely flawless in two side-by-side photos.

Both images are actually the same photo though one is zoomed in more. In the snapshot, Culpo stuns in a pair of high-waisted denim with a big rip just above the knee. She pairs her jeans with a sexy white crop top that reads “GRL PWR” in red and white across the chest.

Not surprisingly, Culpo’s face also looks flawless in subtle makeup as well as a bright red lipstick. She matches the red graphic on her shirt with a red purse as well as red heeled boots. To complete her look, the model wears her short, dark locks down and straight.

So far, the post has earned her a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to comment on Culpo’s shirt while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her toned body.

“You’re my hero,” one follower wrote.

“Undeniably beautiful on the outside.. even more beautiful on the inside.”

“That’s some supreme level grl pwr. I will show myself out now,” another gushed.

And getting an incredible and ripped body like hers doesn’t just come overnight; Olivia works really, really hard for it. The brown-haired beauty recently opened up to The Newsette about her diet and exercise routine and how she fits it into her busy schedule.

For starters, the model says that she tries to wake up around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. depending on her level of jet lag. After that, she says she takes a little time to meditate before eating a healthy breakfast and getting in a workout.

“Quick shake or a banana and I am in the gym! My favorite workouts right now are kick boxing, spinning, and barre. I also really love the Kayla Itsines at-home workouts, they kick my butt,” Culpo told the publication. “Once my workout is complete, I love to cook a delicious breakfast for myself including eggs, toast, fruit and either coffee or tea.”

When she has time, Olivia also says that she likes to hit up the local farmer’s market and stock up on fresh fruits and fresh veggies and even use her juicer. What a healthy lady!