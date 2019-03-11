Aaron Carter Defends Michael Jackson, Calls ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers Liars

Aaron Carter is defending Michael Jackson against the allegations brought against the late singer by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the explosive documentary, Leaving Neverland.

According to TMZ, Aaron Carter appeared during their live show on Monday to speak out about Leaving Neverland, and his own experience with Michael Jackson.

Aaron was very upset with allegations from the documentary, and revealed that he had an amazing time with Jackson as a teenager.

“I remember having the time of my life with Michael. I was about 15 years old, and I remember him sitting down with me and being like ‘This is kind of like what you’ve got to do, Aaron, in your future, and just stay focused and stay driven.’ I really idolized Michael,” Carter told the outlet via video call on Monday.

Aaron also reveals that Wade Robson and James Safechuck did nothing but defend Michael while he was alive, and then waited until after his death to come out with their allegations, claiming that the men were “stomping” on the grave of an iconic legend.

On March 1, Robson replied to a Twitter comment saying that he wasn’t alone, and to ask Carter, which to many fans seemed to imply that Aaron was either molested by Michael himself, or knew something about inappropriate behavior from the singer.

However, Aaron Carter says it’s simply not true. Carter says that he spent a lot of time with Micheal Jackson and that nothing inappropriate ever happened, even revealing that like so many other young boys, he had spent nights in Jackson’s bedroom.

Aaron now says that the Leaving Neverland accusers are lying, especially Wade Robson, who had every opportunity to come out with his allegations when Jackson was alive, and instead took the stand during his child molestation trial to defend the King of Pop.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been very divided about what to believe when it comes to the accusations in Leaving Neverland.

However, Jackson’s legacy is now being talked about yet again as his music sales and streams have started to decline, and his music is being pulled from some radio stations.

An episode of The Simpsons that Jackson did voice work in has now been pulled from rotation, and the MJ musical, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, has been canceled.

In addition, The Inquisitr also reports that Jackson’s former home, Neverland Ranch, which was once on the market for $100 million has been reduced by millions and was recently slashed to only $31 million.

Aaron Carter is among other stars such as Macaulay Culkin and Corey Feldman that claim to have had close relationships with Michael Jackson, even sleeping in his bedroom, but reveal that nothing inappropriate ever happened.