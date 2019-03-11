Kourtney Kardashian Poses In The Bathtub In Latest Instagram Pic

Kourtney Kardashian continues to promote her brand new lifestyle website, Poosh, which is not yet up and running. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday to share another racy photo of herself, this time with her daughter, Penelope, by her side.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a snapshot of herself posing in a bubble bath. Kourtney appears to be naked as she leans over the side of the bathtub to bare her naked arms and shoulders.

Kourt’s long, dark hair is parted to the side, and appears to be damp in the photo. Kardashian sports a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a nude lip.

Standing next to Kourtney in the photograph is her daughter, Penelope, who dons a white nightgown, and has her face covered by her shoulder-length brown hair.

The window in the background of the photo offers some natural light as it shines through Penelope’s hair and onto Kourtney.

Penelope is seen playing in the bubbles as she looks towards her mother. In the caption, Kardashian reveals that Poosh was named after her only daughter, who carries the moniker as her nickname.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s risque photos may be delighting at least one person. The reality star has allegedly been dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and keeping it a secret.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, and are neighbors in Calabasas. However, their friendship reportedly turned romantic recently, and Barker has even allegedly been spending secret nights at Kardashian’s home.

“Every since Kourt has been single, they’ve gotten closer and closer – to the point where he sneakily stays at her place now. Their friendship is definitely turning romantic, which has taken her by surprise,” an insider told the outlet.

Since Kourtney’s split from Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, Kardashian has been linked to an array of men, including model and actor Luka Sabbat and One Direction’s Liam Payne. She was even rumored to have caught the eye of singer John Mayer during a recent Hollywood party.

Kourtney has been single since last fall when she and her model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, called it quits after nearly two years of dating, and has yet to confirm any romantic relationship with another man.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.