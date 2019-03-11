‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Covers Up His Matching Tattoo With Ex Briana DeJesus: Will She Cover Up Hers?

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin briefly dated cast member Briana DeJesus after his marriage to cast member Kailyn Lowry ended in divorce. Although his relationship with Briana was brief, the two decided to get matching couple tattoo’s while they were together. The two each got a chess piece, a king and a queen, both on the same area of their bodies. Recently, Javi removed his tattoo.

Speaking to InTouch Weekly, Javi explained his reasoning for getting the tattoo covered up.

“There is no jealousy of Briana on Lauren’s part. I simply did this out of respect for our relationship.”

The tattoo cover-up came on Javi’s one-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Lauren. Although the two haven’t made any engagement plans just yet, Javi explained that his relationship with her “has grown” and that he does see himself “spending the rest of his life” with her. Together, the two have a son.

However, Javi doesn’t appear to be looking back at his past! He told InTouch that he “doesn’t care” about his ex, although he “wishes her the best” saying, “It’s time for me to close that chapter completely — and I have.”

While Javi has covered-up his chess piece tattoo, Briana still has hers. She opened up to Radar Online about Javi covering up his tattoo and revealed what she plans to do with hers.

“I’m not covering up mine. What’s the point? The tattoo is what it is. It was a moment in time that luckily has passed. And we’re all better for it.”

Javi and Briana’s relationship played out on Teen Mom 2 the season that Briana was added to the show. Of course, there was plenty of drama surrounding the relationship, especially considering the fact that Javi was once married to cast member Kailyn Lowry! While the relationship didn’t last long, the drama followed Briana and Kailyn all the way to the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Javi recently opened up about his future plans with Lauren. He revealed that the two are not currently engaged, but revealed they have talked about it and that it is in their “future plan.”

While Javi has moved on, so has Briana DeJesus. She has a boyfriend named John and, although they have a long-distance relationship, the two are doing just fine. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Briana revealed that her family approves of her relationship with John.

New episodes of Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV.