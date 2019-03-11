Donald Trump Jr. Cheers On Tucker Carlson For Not Apologizing Over Misogynistic Comments

Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. was quick to offer support to embattled Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who is currently embroiled in controversy over half a decade’s worth of recordings of misogynistic comments coming to light, calling Carlson’s critics nothing more than “the outrage mob.” According to a report published on HuffPost, Trump Jr. posted a pair of tweets that put him clearly in Carlson’s corner, suggesting that the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight’s comments belittling women and seeming to support pedophilia were satire, and that his political opponents were twisting his words in order to stop him from crushing their policy initiatives on his nightly show.

“For comments made on the ‘Bubba The Love Sponge’ show,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Obviously a serious policy show where no satire would be made. The left is not going after @TuckerCarlson for any reason other then he’s effective at destroying their agenda. That’s what they do.”

Trump Jr., a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight and appearing there as recently as last month, joined other right-wing figures like Sebasitan Gorka in coming out in support of Carlson, even as companies like Proctor & Gamble, Ford, Mitsubishi and Capital One are being pressured to drop sponsorship of his show. Gorka tweeted that Carlson should stand strong and weather the controversy that he says is being brought by “the Leftist’s attack dogs.”

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Carlson is under fire for recordings that surfaced from time he spent as a regular weekly guest appearing on the Bubba Love Sponge radio show, a shock-jock, right-wing show. Carlson can be heard calling Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “two of the biggest white whores in America,” saying that women in general are “extremely primitive,” suggesting that a teacher who had sex with a boy who was in one of her classes was “doing a service to all 13-year-old girls.” Carlson even offered support for Warren Jeffs, the leader of a Mormon sect who promoted marrying off girls as young as 12 to elderly members of his flock as a system of rewards.

This is how to handle the outrage mob. Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That’s their end goal. https://t.co/gngwi5EKy4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2019

Carlson, the heir to the vast Swanson frozen foods fortune has called the remarks “naughty,” but has thus far declined to apologize. He has even invited anyone who cares to argue with his views to join him on his show to debate them.

Though Carlson is intransigent for now, he recently lost upwards of 20 sponsors over a racially-charged controversy in December 2018, so the current brouhaha could easily spiral into a situation where Fox News might be forced to cancel the show simply due to bottom-line considerations.

MediaMatters, the outlet that broke the story of the recordings has claimed that there are more “similarly vile” recordings of Carlson yet to be released.

For his part, Trump Jr. is, of course, no stranger to standing by people through accusations of misogyny; his father’s own scandals in a similar vein rocked the 2016 campaign and beyond.