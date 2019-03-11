NFL Rumors: 49ers Trading For Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Still Possible,’ Per ‘Bleacher Report’s’ Matt Miller

Once the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon, Antonio Brown will be headed to the Oakland Raiders after spending his entire nine-year career thus far with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he’s not the only elite wide receiver who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, as the New York Giants are reportedly still trying to trade Odell Beckham Jr. And if the latest reports are to be believed, the San Francisco 49ers could be considering making a trade for the superstar.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Bleacher Report‘s Matt Miller wrote that the 49ers “aren’t [done] yet” in their chase for Beckham. Miller went on to cite an unnamed source, who told him earlier in the morning that it’s “still possible” that San Francisco will be making a deal with the Giants to acquire their erstwhile No. 1 receiver. This comes four days after CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora mentioned the 49ers, along with the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, as the teams he had heard were “most connected” to Beckham, per Bleacher Report.

In the above piece published earlier on Monday, Bleacher Report also cited a report from The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe, who wrote that Beckham is still “on the market” despite signing a five-year, $95 million contract extension with the New York Giants in 2018. However, since the Giants will be left with $16 million in dead, or unusable salary cap space if they trade Beckham away before June 1, the outlet quoted a statement from Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who said last month that the team “didn’t sign Odell Beckham to trade him.”

“I know that’s all over the place right now, but we didn’t sign him to trade him. That’s all I need to say about that.”

The Giants are still involved in trade discussions with Odell Beckham Jr. Details: https://t.co/VXdZ7BPIMl pic.twitter.com/sWDk8pyVKb — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 11, 2019

Since getting picked at No. 12 in the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham has exceeded the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yardage in four out of five seasons, while also playing in three Pro Bowls, as shown on his Pro Football Reference player page. Last season, “OBJ” finished with 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, as he played for a Giants team that went 5-11 under new head coach Pat Shurmur.

While the latest reports on Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers have yet to be confirmed, the team still has more than enough resources to spend on new players as they hope to improve on last year’s 4-12 record. Per Over The Cap, the team has about $66 million in salary cap space as of Monday.