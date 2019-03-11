‘The Hills’ Star Stephanie Pratt Flaunts Toned Tummy In Skimpy Red Bikini

The Hills star Stephanie Pratt was spotted having a beach day as she rocked a tiny bikini this week.

According to The Blast, Stephanie Pratt — who will be returning to reality TV alongside her former co-stars for The Hills reboot — was photographed in Hawaii wearing a barely-there red string bikini.

Stephanie showed off her ample cleavage in the bikini’s classic triangle top, which also had a see-through element. Her long, lean legs were on full display in the bathing suit, as was her flat tummy and toned abs.

Stephanie, sister to Spencer Pratt and sister-in-law to Heidi Montag, had her blonde hair parted to the side as it was seen blowing in the wind around her face. She also rocked bracelets on both wrists, some small earrings, a navel ring, and layered chains around her neck.

Pratt also rocked a pair of dark oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays, sporting a deep tan, some blush, and a nude lip for the beach outing.

Stephanie is no stranger to reality TV, and should be right at home now that The Hills is officially back on MTV. Following the end of the original series, Pratt moved to the U.K., where she eventually landed a spot on Made in Chelsea. She also wrote a book that detailed her struggle with bulimia, and revealed her addiction to crystal meth.

Stephanie Pratt will join her former co-stars — Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port — as well as Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt for The Hills: New Beginnings. This series will get the old group of friends back together to share their lives with the world as they tackle life in their 30s. Careers, marriage, and babies are likely to be some of the challenges and inspirations featured on the show.

In addition to the former cast members, there will also be some new faces on the show. Former O.C. actress Mischa Barton will be one of the new cast members. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son, Brandon Lee, as well as Brody Jenner’s new wife, Kaitlynn Carter, are also said to be participating.

As for the drama that the show will reveal, Life & Style details that Stephanie says it’s basically the same old thing.

“I think people are expecting to see a more mature side of everything. It’s mature in the sense that we all have houses, but yeah that’s it,” Steph said on the podcast she co-hosts with Wells Adams.

Meanwhile, former Hills star Kristin Cavallari says that she’s bummed she couldn’t be on the reboot, but also that she’s happy with her own reality TV series, Very Cavallari, which airs on E!

Kristin recently told People that she’s heard from her friends that Stephanie Pratt will very much be the villain throughout the reboot.