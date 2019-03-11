Briana DeJesus Opens Up About Sharing Her Life On ‘Teen Mom 2’ And Reveals If She Is Getting Her Own Show

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing episodes from Season 9. With the success of the show, some wonder if any of the girls could potentially get their own spin-off. Radar Online spoke to Briana DeJesus who has been combating rumors that she is getting her own show or perhaps is engaged. However, the mom of two opened up about the truth.

“For some reason- whether I play into them or not- there always tend to be rumors about me circulating and the latest few are that I’m getting engaged and that I’m getting a new TV show/spinoff. I can affirmatively say the answer is no to both.”

Ever since Briana opened up about her new relationship with her long-distance boyfriend John, fans have wondered if the two are going to tie-the-knot or if they are even considering it. While Briana has been open about the fact that her relationship is going well, she has admitted that neither she nor her boyfriend are in a rush to walk down the aisle.

Briana was introduced to fans on her episodes of 16 and Pregnant. After her show, four girls from her season were picked to continue their stories on Teen Mom 3. Briana DeJesus, along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella all appeared on the spin-off show for one season before it was cancelled. However, Briana found herself back on MTV in 2017 when Teen Mom 2 was looking to add a fifth cast member. While some fans speculated that Mackenzie McKee would get that spot, it was Briana who ended up nabbing the fifth spot on the hit show.

Since being added to the show, she has had to endure some drama including her romance with fellow cast member Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Despite that, Briana told Radar that she is “happy” to be sharing her story on the show.

“I feel like now that the dust has settled with the drama, the authentic me is being shown more and I’m happy with the way things are coming off.”

Briana has two daughters who also appear on the show with her. Along with her daughters, her mother and sister appear on the show with her. This season, fans have watched her long-distance relationship with John play out as well.

New episodes of Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Briana and the other cast members on the new season.