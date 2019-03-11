Irina Shayk And Stella Maxwell Flaunt Legs In Short Dresses On Instagram

No matter what she wears, supermodel Irina Shayk always ends up looking gorgeous. And when she posted a new picture of herself on Instagram wherein she is featured wearing a short red dress, she didn’t fail to impress either.

In the picture, Irina could be seen wearing a short red-and-green printed silk dress with a plunging neckline that allowed her to flash a glimpse of her cleavage and flaunt her long, sexy legs. The model let her brunette tresses down, wore a coral-colored lip stick and brown eyeliner, and applied some pink blusher to highlight her cheekbones. To match with the dress, the model accessorized with a green purse by the brand Kooples with which Irina has entered into a collaboration.

The picture also featured Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell, who could be seen wearing a red-and-black silk dress which she paired with a red purse. Stella also let her blonde hair down and opted for a nude-colored lipstick to keep it simple yet sexy.

Both Irina and Stella represent the face of Kooples and the ladies have posed together before too. And since both the models have many admirers on Instagram, the snap became an instant hit, so much so that it racked up more than 249,000 likes and close to 800 comments within a few hours of having been posted.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that both Stella and Irina are the hottest models alive, while another wrote that he found so much beauty in the picture that he couldn’t even blink his eye.

The Kooples also took to their official Instagram page and posted several individual and group pictures of the two hotties which became an instant hit among her fans. Amid many pictures, one snap stood out wherein the two ladies were featured wearing stunning printed dresses while posing with their backs towards the camera, turning their heads and flashing their signature smile to melt many hearts.

Prior to posting the said picture, Irina posted some eye-popping videos and photos from her latest photo shoot for a new Thierry Mugler exhibition. In one of the clips, Irina could be seen donning an exposing ensemble made of solid gold. The model decided to wear minimal makeup while showing off her enviable cleavage — a decision that sent temperatures immediately soaring.

According to an article by The Rebel Heart, the 33-year-old model announced in January 2019 that she will be a part of the first-ever exhibition dedicated to French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler. Per the article, the exhibition, called the Thierry Mugler Couturissime, started on March 2 at Montréal Museum of Fine Art where the designer displayed all of his pieces from 1973 and 2001.