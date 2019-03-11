Jonas Brothers Make History As ‘Sucker’ Takes Top Spot On ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

The Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up the charts with their latest tune.

The trio’s comeback single “Sucker” has debuted at the No. 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 16, dethroning Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” which topped last week’s chart, Billboard reported. The tune is the band’s first single since returning to making music together following their split six years ago, and marks a milestone achievement for the group — their first No. 1 ever.

The siblings took to their band’s Instagram account to share the news and thank their fans for helping them earn the coveted No. 1.

“We can’t thank you guys enough for all the support. We love you guys so much,” they wrote in a post that also included a video compilation of all three brothers individually offering their thanks.

“This is just the beginning…” they concluded their post, which is sure to ring true as E! News reported that the brothers recently revealed during an interview on The Elvis Duran Show that they’ve already got an arsenal of 30 to 40 songs recorded.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are no stranger to Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The brothers made their first appearance on the list 12 years ago, and reached a high as the No. 5 spot with their 2008 single “Burnin’ Up.” The last time their name was on the chart was in 2013 with their single “Pom Poms,” which was also their last track before splitting up in 2013.

The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion just a few weeks ago on February 28, which they followed up at midnight on March 1 by dropping “Sucker” and its official music video that stars all of their leading ladies. Last week, the band celebrated their reunion with a week-long stint on The Late Late Show With James Corden which included, among other things, an amusing rendition of the late night show’s popular segment “Carpool Karaoke.”

The Jonas Brothers’ chart-topper marks a number of significant achievements for the band beyond just their first No. 1, as they’ve also become the first boy band in 16 years to top the Hot 100 chart. The previous boy band to earn the title was B2K with their single “Bump, Bump, Bump” that they released with P. Diddy in 2003.

Their milestone also takes the cake for the longest trek to a No. 1 since Daft Punk’s 20-year span between their first entry on the list in 1997 and their eventual No. 1 in 2017.

The Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, will be updated on Tuesday, March 12, to reflect the current standings.