Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shares Encouragement For ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Heading Into Wild Finale

If there is a recent Bachelor lead who knows a little something about a controversial season ending, it’s last year’s star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Arie took a lot of heat from fans by the way he shook things up with his finale and now he’s shared some advice for Colton Underwood via his Instagram page.

Last year, Arie turned everything upside down when he dumped his initial Bachelor fiancee Becca Kufrin and reunited with his runner-up Lauren Burnham. Luckily, Becca went on to be The Bachelorette and she’s doing well with her final rose recipient Garrett Yrigoyen.

Despite all of the drama generated with Luyendyk’s finale, it ultimately worked out well for him. Arie and Lauren got married in January and are expecting their first baby in a few months. Given all of that, Arie’s insight might prove to be valuable for Colton as Underwood heads into his own controversial finale.

Fans now know that as Bachelor spoilers had detailed, Colton decided he wanted to choose Cassie Randolph before they’d even had their overnight date together. Unfortunately, she got cold feet and quit the show. The last that viewers saw, Underwood had hopped a fence and took off on his own and no matter what he does next, it’ll be buzzworthy.

Monday afternoon, Arie took to his Instagram page to share his advice for Colton. The Bachelor star wished Underwood luck and asked viewers to be kind to Colton regardless of what choices he makes during these final moments.

Luyendyk wrote about how he believes rewards come in life when one follows their own path and what they believe is right for them. Obviously, Arie following his own heart and what he felt was right for him ended up being exactly the right decision for him. He knew that he would face a lot of backlash from fans, but he maintained that he did what was best for everybody involved.

The Bachelor fans quickly embraced Luyendyk’s post. Within just a couple of hours of being up on Instagram, more than 33,000 of Arie’s 580,000 followers had liked the post. In fact, show host Chris Harrison was one of the thousands who liked what Luyendyk shared and people overwhelmingly indicated they thought the sentiment hit the right note.

Despite their unconventional path to finding love, Arie and Lauren seem to be as happy as can be. A few days ago she took to her Instagram page to celebrate the anniversary of getting engaged to Luyendyk. In the note she posted, she wrote that he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

Will Colton Underwood’s unconventional Bachelor experience lead to as happy an outcome as what Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham experienced? Spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild finale and fans will be anxious to get updates as this season wraps up.