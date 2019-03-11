Jennifer Lopez Refusing To Let Alex Rodriguez Cheating Rumors Ruin Her Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement over the weekend, but the sweet moment has been tarnished by former baseball player, Jose Canseco, who claims that ARod is cheating on J-Lo.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for two years, and on Saturday night during a vacation to the Bahamas, the former New York Yankees baseball player popped the question with a huge diamond ring.

Lopez obviously said yes, and the couple then posted a photo of her wearing the large, emerald cut diamond on her left hand. Fans were thrilled for the couple, who seem to be so in love, but Jose Canseco decided to drop a bombshell just after the engagement news was revealed.

“Little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted on Sunday night.

However, sources claim that J-Lo is not letting Jose’s cheating allegations against ARod get her down, and is refusing to let it spoil the special time in her life.

“Jennifer isn’t going to let some bitter rivalry between ARod and Jose spoil her special day. She’s strong and no matter what she’s thrown, as far as shocking accusations about her fiance and upcoming marriage, she handles it with grace. She’s paying it no mind. She loves ARod and she’s going to marry him. Jennifer can weather anything,” an insider told the outlet.

Let's get it on pic.twitter.com/p6UGnju6EF — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) July 21, 2017

According to The New York Post, Jose Canseco, made similar claims against Alex Rodriguez back in 2008 before he and Jennifer Lopez were together. Jose says that he believed Alex had an affair with his wife, but that when he spoke to Rodriguez he had denied the allegations.

“I spoke to my ex-wife last year about it and I’m not going to say she acknowledged that they did, but she did not say that they did not,” Jose said during a book signing.

Pop Culture reports that Jose has even offered to take a lie detector test to prove his allegations about Alex cheating on Jennifer with his former wife are true, revealing that he was with his ex-wife a few months ago when Rodriguez called her on the phone.

Canseco then called for Rodriguez to stop being a “piece of s*** and quit cheating on Lopez.

Neither Alex Rodriguez nor Jennifer Lopez have spoken out about Jose Canseco’s cheating allegations.