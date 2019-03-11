Are Lisa Rinna’s Model Daughters Amelia And Delilah Getting A ‘RHOBH’ Spinoff Show?

The girls are at the top of their game in the fashion industry.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s model daughters, 20-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin and 17-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, are reportedly filming a “sizzle reel” in hopes of landing their own reality television show and are “so excited” to give fans a look inside their day-to-day lives.

Years after Rinna landed a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her daughters appear to be following in her footsteps as they continue to make big strides in the fashion industry.

“The show will be focused on their personal lives, so you’ll see all of that, as well as them working hard and hustling to make it big in the [fashion] industry,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life.

According to the report, Delilah has been singing for some time and is said to be very aspiring and very talented. So, if her new series with Amelia does come about, fans will be seeing her focusing on her music career, as well as her modeling and designing career.

“The sisters are also starting their own fashion line together,” the source said. “They’re working really hard.”

Although the girls have been featured on a number of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and even showcased moments from their modeling careers, fans have been wanting to see more of them and soon, they might by seeing plenty.

While Rinna has voiced her opposition regarding the alleged spinoff recently landed by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, the Hollywood Life insider said that she and her husband Hamlin are very supportive of their daughters’ potentially upcoming series and are happy and excited for the girls to get their chance at reality fame. The source also said the couple is “very open to appearing on the show as well, but the show in itself will be primarily focused on the sisters themselves.”

As fans may have heard, Rinna was upset after learning Vanderpump had reportedly nabbed her own spinoff series based out of her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, which was the basis of the Season 9 drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a report from Page Six, Rinna and the rest of the cast was “extremely unhappy” with the news and “felt used by the show’s producers” to further Lisa’s personal agenda.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.