Khloe Kardashian ‘Needs Time’ Before Dating Again Amid Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian is newly single after splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, last month. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet.

According to People, Khloe Kardashian is taking some much needed time to heal following the dramatic end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares one child with, daughter True.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe simply is not ready to begin dating again after her most recent heartbreak, and that she’s planning on focusing on her daughter, family, and career instead of worrying about looking for love.

Khloe and Tristan split after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on her with her Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The cheating scandal marked the second for Thompson in the span of a year, as he was also busted being unfaithful to Kardashian last April — while she was nine months pregnant with their baby girl.

“She just needs time. It’s going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone. This is the second time this has happened. It will take her a long time to date again. A significant amount of time,” an insider told the magazine.

Following Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup, Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk. There, she opened up about her time with the basketball player, claiming that she did nothing wrong, but that Tristan had kissed her on the lips when she was leaving a party at his home.

Jordyn said she was too scared to tell Khloe or Kylie about the incident, and was then blasted online with death threats by fans when the news broke.

Following the scandal, Kardashian took to Twitter to release a statement, where she claimed that she wasn’t shocked by Thompson’s actions — since he had cheated before. However, she was more upset by Woods’ part in the situation.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” Khloe tweeted.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.