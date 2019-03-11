Demi Rose Eats Sushi In Seductive Instagram Clip

Demi Rose Mawby hasn’t attracted millions of fans to her Instagram page for nothing. The starlet recently took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling Story that is sure to send temperatures through the roof.

In the post in question, the 23-year-old model is seen sitting at a table donning a plunging black dress as she uses a pair of sticks to hold a piece of sushi in front of her. She then proceeds to eat the roll as she stares into the camera and flashes a coquettish smile, in a very seductive way.

Her Stories begin with a shot of the table, showing a couple of small plates of rolls and other delicate-looking food. Then it cuts to the shot of Demi Rose eating, before jumping to another shot of the table, this time showing entree plates, including a dish of eggplant and tofu, as she described in the caption.

The last clip of the Stories shows Demi Rose sitting at the table in front of drink. She is seen pulling her hair back, which is tied in a high ponytail, before showing the model with her arms resting on the table as she poses for the camera. In the caption of this shot, she shared that her baby hairs were bothering her, which is why she was smoothing them back.

On Sunday night, the model took to her Instagram feed to share a snapshot of her date night. This shot appears to have been taken right after the last shot shown in the Stories, considering that she is in the same pose previously described. As The Inquisitr recently noted, the black sleeveless dress that has a zipper accent in the front is by the brand IAmGia. As her post’s geotag suggests, she was enjoying her sushi dinner at Park Chinois, a high-end Chinese restaurant in London.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 187,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments in under a day. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks, as they often do.

“A very gorgeous lady,” one user wrote.

“So incredibly beautiful,” another one pointed out.

While Demi Rose didn’t tag anyone in the photo, she is in a longterm relationship with the American DJ Chris Martinez, as The Inquisitr noted. According to The Sun, the model plans to move to the U.S. to continue acting, and maybe go into acting.