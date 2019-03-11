‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi To Write And Direct ‘Time Bandits’ Series For Apple

The director will apply his own brand of quirky storytelling to the fantasy remake.

Terry Gilliam’s 1981 feature film Time Bandits is all set to be remade into a TV Series by Apple. Acquiring the rights to the movie back in 2018, the media giant will be adding A-list talent to the show in an ever-growing streaming industry. The biggest name already on board is Thor: Ragnarok writer and director, Taika Waititi, who is all set to write and direct the pilot for the series as well.

Time Bandits was a fantasy adventure story with an 11-year old boy as the protagonist, who discovers a hole in time as he embarks on an adventure through history, with otherworldly characters. The movie has been highly revered as one of the earliest examples of Gilliam’s unrestricted style of fantasy storytelling. Gilliam has since gone on to direct other fantasy genre films such as 12 Monkeys, The Brothers Grimm, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and the soon to be released The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In a report from Variety, the remake of Time Bandits will be featured as a long-form television series for Apple, to be produced by Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Media Right Capital, with Gilliam remaining on board as producer. The quirky series will be in no better hands than the even quirkier style of filmmaking from Taika Waititi.

Paul Simms, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Beanie Feldstein attends the ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at the Paramount Theater at Stateside Theater on March 08, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As per Waititi’s IMDB page, the writer-director made his bones with the huge HBO hit Flight Of The Conchords. Since then, he has been amassing an admirable resume, when his biggest break came with Thor: Ragnarok, which many claim reinvented the character of Thor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Waititi is still very much involved with the Disney brand overall, all set to direct episodes of the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian for the Disney+ streaming service, as reported by The Inquisitr. Waititi is also currently receiving rave reviews for his most recent series, What We Do In The Shadows, such as this Forbes review.

Time Bandits would be familiar territory for Waititi, given what he’s done with Ragnarok, in the sense that he has to create another original story using the basis of someone else’s creation. Given the quirky manner with which Gilliam told the story of the original, no other director than Waititi seems a match to recreate the essence of the first Time Bandits, will still infusing it with creative originality, without rehashing the elements created by Gilliam.

Apple is currently on a streak with their in-development properties, recently also acquiring the memoirs of a former undercover CIA agent, to be adapted into another dramatic series on their platform. The recent casting announcement, as reported by The Inquistr, saw Brie Larson, another member of the Marvel Studios brand, headlining the series for Apple.

No word on when Time Bandits will premiere, or the format with which audiences will be able to view the series from Apple.