Ariana Grande Spotted With Former Broadway Co-Star Graham Phillips In NYC

Ariana Grande may be busy preparing for her world tour, but she is still making time to reconnect with old friends. The pop singer was spotted on Saturday with Graham Philips, her co-star in the Broadway production of 13 back in 2008, as they spent time in New York and enjoyed dinner together. Phillips and Grande reportedly dated previously, but remained friends afterward, according to E! News.

Photographs from the outing show the 25-year-old “Thank U, Next” singer in a plaid Burberry skirt and a black tank top paired with over-the-knee white boots and a long black puffer jacket. She carried a small, clear purse with her. The 25-year-old actor wore a blazer and slacks under a dark coat.

A source told E! that the two headed to ZZ’s Clam Bar around 9 p.m. and ate and chatted for two hours.

Grande and Phillips dated between 2008 and 2011 after starring in the musical together. They were both 15 at the time. During their relationship, the couple released a song together called “Stick Around,” Elite Daily reported.

Phillips went on to attend one of Grande’s concerts to show his support years later. He and Grande also reunited in 2016 along with the rest of the original 13 cast.

Less than two weeks ago, Grande was spotted with another ex. The singer reunited with Big Sean at a Los Angeles recording studio, where they were photographed looking cozy in his car. As fans know, Sean was one of the ex-boyfriends that Grande called out by name on her hit female-empowerment/break-up song “Thank U, Next.”

“Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match,” she sang in the track’s opening.

In January, the singer spent New Year’s with Ricky Alvarez, whom she dated for about a year and a half in 2015. The two were photographed walking the streets of New York City just one day after Grande declared she would not be dating anyone for some time, according to People.

According to another source, Grande is just catching up with old friends with no intentions of dating anyone.

She’s single,” the source told E!. “She’s seen some of her exes, but she’s not dating any of them. She’s just catching up with people that she once cared about and had a connection with.”

The source added that Grande is currently in Pennsylvania rehearsing for her upcoming Sweetener tour and she would like to remain focused on her work.

“She isn’t thinking about one particular guy or that aspect of her life,” they said.