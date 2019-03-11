‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, March 12: Wyatt Soothes A Jealous Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 12 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will need to soothe a ruffled Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). For the first time in their relationship, the couple will face some adversity. Sally and Wyatt’s relationship has been idyllic thus far and it will be interesting to see how these two work through their conflict.

The source of their trouble appears to be a certain blonde with a questionable past. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has just started working at the bar and is already causing some strain in the power couple’s lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how Flo and Wyatt bumped into each other at the bar. They instantly recognized each other and start to talk about the good old days.

It turns out that Flo and Wyatt were high school sweethearts. Flo was devastated when Wyatt up and left with his mother suddenly. For the first time he was able to explain to her that he and Quinn (Rena Sofer) had to leave Las Vegas in the middle of the night and that he could not say goodbye to her at the time. The Inquisitr details how Flo grabbed Wyatt for a steamy kiss.

Wyatt then told Flo that he was living with his girlfriend. Flo was embarrassed but told him that she should have known that he was taken. Wyatt invited his ex-girlfriend to dinner that evening since he wanted to continue the conversation.

Although the Spencer heir had told Sally that he invited a high school friend for supper, he failed to tell her that Flo was his high school sweetheart. She only learned of their past connection as the evening progressed.

When Hope asked how Flo and Wyatt knew each other, Flo replied that they had dated in high school. Wyatt interjected and said that they were more than that and explained their sweetheart status. Sally was visibly miffed that her boyfriend had not been honest with her. Wyatt tried to downplay his and Flo’s relationship by saying that it had happened long ago, but the damage had already been done.

Bill throws Wyatt and Sally a curve-ball when it comes to Spectra Fashions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1TtrVB3xOV #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VKlbCYsxns — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Wyatt will try to soothe Sally. It appears as if he will need to reassure her of his love, and will remind her that they will revive her fashion house together. Wyatt will confirm his commitment to Spencer Fashions and to her.

