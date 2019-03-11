Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Are Living Their Best Lives Post-‘Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged last season on The Bachelorette, and they’ve been going strong as a couple ever since. After months of traveling together, they’ve moved to California, and they’ve been sharing plenty of fun updates via their social media pages. It doesn’t look like they’re doing any wedding planning yet, but it does look like they are loving the life they’re currently living.

Over the weekend, Becca posted a picture of Garrett to her Instagram page. Kufrin admittedly got a bit sappy as she wrote about how much she adores Yrigoyen, and she incorporated a fair amount of humor as well.

By the looks of things, Becca and Garrett are together essentially nonstop these days. Despite that, it doesn’t look as if they’re tired of one another’s company one bit. Kufrin praised Yrigoyen as her best friend, stud muffin, and future dog dad, and she detailed that she’s just flat-out crazy about him.

The Bachelorette stars have tackled a lot of adventures together, recently spending time together at a local resort and even going skydiving together earlier this month. In an Instagram post that Garrett shared, the outfit they went skydiving with put together a fun video that Yrigoyen felt really captured them as a couple.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Becca and Garrett decided to leave both Nevada and Minnesota behind and move to the San Diego, California, area. They’ve chosen a place in the Carlsbad area, and this gives them a chance to spend a lot of time with Garrett’s brother and new wife.

Fans will get to see Becca and Garrett together in front of television cameras again, as they will be part of the live segments of Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor finale this week. The finale is stretching across both Monday and Tuesday nights, and it sounds as if Kufrin and Yrigoyen will specifically pop up during Monday’s show.

Viewers may mostly hear about what Becca and Garrett think about Colton’s situation, but everybody will surely get to hear some updates on their life together, too. The Bachelorette stars will surely be asked if they’re any closer to getting married, but so far, all signs point toward the two continuing to take their time.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, but a fantastic one. The Bachelorette stars have previously said that they aren’t in any hurry to start wedding planning. Given that they’re still settling into their new place, that’s surely still the case. Even if a wedding isn’t in their immediate plans, it certainly appears that the future is bright for Becca and Garrett, and fans love it.