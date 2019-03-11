Selena Gomez Lookalike Continues To Dupe Fans As The Dopplegänger Cashes In On Vitamin Promotions

She's a dead-ringer for Selena Gomez. With Selena likely demanding high promotional fees, this lookalike seems to be the solution.

When you can’t afford the real deal, opt for the next best thing, right? Selena Gomez has only recently been dethroned as the most-followed woman on Instagram, The Independent reports. The singer and ex-girlfriend to Justin Bieber has a lookalike though, and she’s giving the real Selena a run for her money.

It’s time to meet Sofia Solares. This Mexican beauty is a total dead-ringer for Gomez – from her features to her facial expressions. With an Instagram following that’s just surpassed the 800,000 mark, this girl has had “the internet losing it,” as Teen Vogue reports.

With selfies that could not look more like Gomez herself, Sofia might have started out responding to fan reactions, but there’s always money to be made. Sugar Bear Hair vitamins are the pastel-colored supplement that is now endorsed by the likes of Kylie Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner. Dove Cameron also promotes the brand. Joining them with a recent Instagram update that’ll make any fan do a double-take is Sofia. While Sofia’s captions are in Spanish, her appeal is fast becoming global.

Selena Gomez herself is the face of PUMA alongside fronting the luggage giant, Coach. Fortunately, Sofia is a giant fan of the “Fetish” singer.

“I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!… I would cry with happiness.”

As Teen Vogue reports, Sofia told E! News that recognition alone of her existence by Selena would be enough to make her “cry.”

“I say it’s okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I’m not.”

As Elle reports, Sofia maintains that her own identity is important. Nonetheless, Sofia joins the clan of celebs who have been slammed for promoting supplements. In 2018, The Daily Mail reported “outrage” as Cardi B faced backlash for promoting TeaMi Blends as a new mother. The controversial slimming tea is also promoted by Kylie Jenner as well as Teen Mom‘s Maci Bookout and Bristol Palin.

Sofia does abide by social media protocol in her recent Sugar Bear Hair post by adding a #ad.

“After seeing your story, you don’t look like selena to me… like… you look like her in photos, but you don’t when your face is in motion if that makes sense.”

Fan comments for this girl mostly come with disbelief at the similarity, although this Instagram response was more questionable.